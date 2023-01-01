2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$29,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 6 , 1 1 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10101846

10101846 Stock #: SU2446

SU2446 VIN: JF2GTAPCXL8202394

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 56,113 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.