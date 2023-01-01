Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford Escape

60,799 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
60,799KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9H64MUA66043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,799 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stratford Subaru

Used 2019 Kia Soul EX for sale in Stratford, ON
2019 Kia Soul EX 0 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Stratford, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 142,674 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Fiesta SE for sale in Stratford, ON
2019 Ford Fiesta SE 54,621 KM $16,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stratford Subaru

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stratford Subaru

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

Call Dealer

519-273-XXXX

(click to show)

519-273-3116

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Stratford Subaru

519-273-3116

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Escape