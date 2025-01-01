$33,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford Explorer
XLT
2021 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Expressway Lincoln
751 Erie St, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1
226-333-1605
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,724KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH9MGA89772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,724 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
rear air
Climate Control
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Expressway Lincoln
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 64,124 KM $38,999 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Explorer Platinum 107,424 KM $38,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Edge ST Line 30,902 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Email Expressway Lincoln
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Expressway Lincoln
Expressway Ford Stratford
751 Erie St, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1
Call Dealer
226-333-XXXX(click to show)
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Expressway Lincoln
226-333-1605
2021 Ford Explorer