2021 Jeep Wrangler

30,109 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12102529

Location

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

Used
30,109KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXFN0MW862732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,109 KM

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
519-273-3116

