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2021 Kia Rio 5-door
LX+ IVT
2021 Kia Rio 5-door
LX+ IVT
Location
Stratford Kia
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
519-508-5755
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
103,221KM
VIN 3KPA25AD1ME367077
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P22720A
- Mileage 103,221 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Keyless Entry, Satellite Radio!
Stratford Kia Used Cars & Pre-Owned Superstore: We sell all makes and models.
Audi, Acura, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Ferrari, Ford, GMC, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Lamborghini, Land Cruiser, Lexus, Lincoln, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes AMG, Mercedes Benz, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo.
This 2021 Kia Rio gives the competition a run for their money, offering much more than you would expect in a modern compact hatch. This 2021 Kia Rio 5-door is fresh on our lot in Stratford.
This Rio was built to be efficient and affordable, while offering a surprising array of modern features like an infotainment system with a 5 inch display, Bluetooth, aux and USB inputs, and AM/FM/MP3 and satellite radio. Continuing the Kia tradition of high value is a loaded interior featuring heated front seats and steering wheel, leather steering wheel with audio controls, remote keyless entry, power locks and windows, rearview camera, automatic headlights, and heated power side mirrors.
This hatchback has 103,221 km. It's Snow White Pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rio 5-door's trim level is LX+ IVT. This LX+ adds some awesome features to modernize your Rio5 with cruise control, air conditioning and Bluetooth connectivity with streaming audio. Additional features include amazing tech like a large 8 inch touch screen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay AUX and USB inputs and satellite radio. Continuing the Kia tradition of high value, this Rio5 is loaded with heated front seats, a leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, power windows, a rearview camera, automatic headlights and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Keyless Entry, Satellite Radio, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.stratfordkia.com/credit-application/
While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors and omissions. ***In-stock vehicle may differ from online listing— Please confirm details with dealerPlease see your dealer for current pricing.
Stratford Kia is a proud member of the Trinity Auto Group. Serving Stratford and South Western Ontario. We invite you to experience our unparalleled Customer Service and truly enjoy your Car Buying experience, the way it should be. WE NEED YOUR TRADE! We offer top market value for trade ins. We also offer a great selection of Pre-Owned Vehicles. Our second-to-none reconditioning process and attention to detail are why our customers know they can buy with confidence. Experience the Stratford Kia difference today! 863 Erie Street. Stratford Ont. N5A 6S4
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Stratford. o~o
Stratford Kia Used Cars & Pre-Owned Superstore: We sell all makes and models.
Audi, Acura, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Ferrari, Ford, GMC, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Lamborghini, Land Cruiser, Lexus, Lincoln, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes AMG, Mercedes Benz, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo.
This 2021 Kia Rio gives the competition a run for their money, offering much more than you would expect in a modern compact hatch. This 2021 Kia Rio 5-door is fresh on our lot in Stratford.
This Rio was built to be efficient and affordable, while offering a surprising array of modern features like an infotainment system with a 5 inch display, Bluetooth, aux and USB inputs, and AM/FM/MP3 and satellite radio. Continuing the Kia tradition of high value is a loaded interior featuring heated front seats and steering wheel, leather steering wheel with audio controls, remote keyless entry, power locks and windows, rearview camera, automatic headlights, and heated power side mirrors.
This hatchback has 103,221 km. It's Snow White Pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rio 5-door's trim level is LX+ IVT. This LX+ adds some awesome features to modernize your Rio5 with cruise control, air conditioning and Bluetooth connectivity with streaming audio. Additional features include amazing tech like a large 8 inch touch screen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay AUX and USB inputs and satellite radio. Continuing the Kia tradition of high value, this Rio5 is loaded with heated front seats, a leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, power windows, a rearview camera, automatic headlights and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Keyless Entry, Satellite Radio, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.stratfordkia.com/credit-application/
While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors and omissions. ***In-stock vehicle may differ from online listing— Please confirm details with dealerPlease see your dealer for current pricing.
Stratford Kia is a proud member of the Trinity Auto Group. Serving Stratford and South Western Ontario. We invite you to experience our unparalleled Customer Service and truly enjoy your Car Buying experience, the way it should be. WE NEED YOUR TRADE! We offer top market value for trade ins. We also offer a great selection of Pre-Owned Vehicles. Our second-to-none reconditioning process and attention to detail are why our customers know they can buy with confidence. Experience the Stratford Kia difference today! 863 Erie Street. Stratford Ont. N5A 6S4
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Stratford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Safety
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Exterior
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Touch Screen
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Wheel Width: 5.5
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Clock: In-radio display
Front Hip Room: 1,344 mm
Fuel Capacity: 45 L
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Overall height: 1,450 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Rear Head Room: 964 mm
Overall Width: 1,725 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.0 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,070 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Head Room: 987 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.2 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,229 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,355 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,375 mm
AM/FM/HD Radio
Rear Hip Room: 1,330 mm
Manual child safety locks
Black w/metal-look surround grille
Gross vehicle weight: 1,640 kg
Rear Leg Room: 850 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Max cargo capacity: 928 L
Wheelbase: 2,580 mm
Overall Length: 4,065 mm
2 USB ports
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Mirroring
Halogen aero-composite headlightsHeated Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Stratford Kia
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
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$14,995
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Stratford Kia
519-508-5755
2021 Kia Rio 5-door