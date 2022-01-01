Menu
2021 Kia Sportage

6,104 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Stratford Kia

519-505-5755

2021 Kia Sportage

2021 Kia Sportage

LX Kia Executive Car | Rear Vision Camera | Smartphone Integration

2021 Kia Sportage

LX Kia Executive Car | Rear Vision Camera | Smartphone Integration

Location

Hudson's Stratford Kia

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

519-505-5755

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

6,104KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8127928
  • Stock #: K21220A
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC0M7935996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,104 KM

Vehicle Description

• Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are some of the most reliable pre-owned vehicles on the road. Includes up to 6 years or 120,000 KMs with the option to extend to 10 years or 200,000 KMS. Click here for details.


This Sportage LX AWD was a former Kia Executive vehicle! It features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Storm Blue Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Drive Mode Select, Heated Front Seats, Height Adjustable Driver's Seat, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Downhill Brake Control, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth® Hands Free Connectivity, USB Input Jacks, 8" Audio Display, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Equipped, 12V Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Rear Seat Air Ventilation, Cruise Control, Power Heated Side View Mirrors, Projection Front Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Splash Guards, Rear Spoiler, High Performance Shocks, 17" Alloy Wheels.



-- This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.

--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Email Hudson's Stratford Kia

Hudson's Stratford Kia

Hudson's Stratford Kia

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

