$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Stratford Nissan
519-273-3119
2021 Nissan Qashqai
2021 Nissan Qashqai
S
Location
Stratford Nissan
2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
519-273-3119
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
15,242KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9037072
- Stock #: U3060
- VIN: JN1BJ1AW8MW435028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,242 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Stratford Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Stratford Nissan
Stratford Nissan
2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5