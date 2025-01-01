$38,499+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 RAM 1500
SPORT
2021 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Expressway Lincoln
751 Erie St, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1
226-333-1605
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
153,824KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT2MN633670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,824 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Powertrain
8 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Expressway Lincoln
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 64,124 KM $38,999 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Explorer Platinum 107,424 KM $38,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Edge ST Line 30,902 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Email Expressway Lincoln
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Expressway Lincoln
Expressway Ford Stratford
751 Erie St, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1
Call Dealer
226-333-XXXX(click to show)
$38,499
+ taxes & licensing>
Expressway Lincoln
226-333-1605
2021 RAM 1500