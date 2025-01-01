Menu
2021 RAM 1500

153,824 KM

Details Features

$38,499

+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500

SPORT

12907979

2021 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Expressway Lincoln

751 Erie St, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1

226-333-1605

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,824KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT2MN633670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,824 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Expressway Lincoln

Expressway Lincoln

Expressway Ford Stratford

751 Erie St, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1

226-333-1605

$38,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Expressway Lincoln

226-333-1605

2021 RAM 1500