Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Subaru ASCENT

0 KM

Details

$36,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Subaru ASCENT

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Subaru ASCENT

Limited

Location

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

Contact Seller

$36,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4WMAPD1M3464363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stratford Subaru

Used 2021 Nissan Qashqai S for sale in Stratford, ON
2021 Nissan Qashqai S 52,146 KM $23,550 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi A4 Allroad Progressiv for sale in Stratford, ON
2020 Audi A4 Allroad Progressiv 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Stratford, ON
2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i 69,606 KM $31,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stratford Subaru

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stratford Subaru

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

Call Dealer

519-273-XXXX

(click to show)

519-273-3116

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,950

+ taxes & licensing

Stratford Subaru

519-273-3116

Contact Seller
2021 Subaru ASCENT