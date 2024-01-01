Menu
2021 Subaru Outback

50,026 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

Contact Seller

Used
50,026KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BTHND5M3172776

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,026 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stratford Subaru

Used 2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport for sale in Stratford, ON
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport 137,652 KM $21,550 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Forester i Limited for sale in Stratford, ON
2017 Subaru Forester i Limited 110,654 KM $19,950 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Infiniti QX60 Base for sale in Stratford, ON
2016 Infiniti QX60 Base 122,557 KM $19,950 + tax & lic

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
