2022 Kia Carnival

This Carnival LX was a former shuttle vehicle for the dealership. It features a 3.5L V6 GDI Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Grey Exterior, Black /Grey Interior w/ Cloth Seats, 8 Passenger Seating, Removable 2nd Row Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Lane Keep/Follow Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Door Child Safety Locks, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 8" Display, Bluetooth Connectivity, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Equipped, USB Audio & Charging Port, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Heated Side View Mirrors, Splash Guards, LED Daytime Running Lights, High Beam Assist, Heated Windshield Wiper Nozzle, Heated Windshield, 17" Alloy Wheels.
This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.
