Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Kia Carnival

2,140 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Stratford Kia

519-505-5755

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Kia Carnival

LX Smartphone Integration | Rear Vision Camera | 8 Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Carnival

LX Smartphone Integration | Rear Vision Camera | 8 Passenger

Location

Hudson's Stratford Kia

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

519-505-5755

  1. 7824225
  2. 7824225
  3. 7824225
  4. 7824225
  5. 7824225
Contact Seller

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

2,140KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7824225
  • Stock #: S21370E
  • VIN: KNDNB5H35N6075289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,140 KM

Vehicle Description

This Carnival LX was a former shuttle vehicle for the dealership. It features a 3.5L V6 GDI Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Grey Exterior, Black /Grey Interior w/ Cloth Seats, 8 Passenger Seating, Removable 2nd Row Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Lane Keep/Follow Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Door Child Safety Locks, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 8" Display, Bluetooth Connectivity, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Equipped, USB Audio & Charging Port, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Heated Side View Mirrors, Splash Guards, LED Daytime Running Lights, High Beam Assist, Heated Windshield Wiper Nozzle, Heated Windshield, 17" Alloy Wheels.

This vehicle is located at Hudsons Stratford Kia.

--Hudson's Stratford Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be a part of the automotive market in Stratford, Ontario. We feel we have a great variety of reconditioned used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!--

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hudson's Stratford Kia

2022 Kia Carnival LX...
 2,140 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Rio EX One ...
 67,135 KM
$12,499 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 89,515 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hudson's Stratford Kia

Hudson's Stratford Kia

Hudson's Stratford Kia

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

Call Dealer

519-505-XXXX

(click to show)

519-505-5755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory