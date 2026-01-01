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2022 Kia Sportage
EX S AWD
2022 Kia Sportage
EX S AWD
Location
Stratford Kia
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
519-508-5755
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
86,915KM
VIN KNDPNCACXN7962573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S26395A
- Mileage 86,915 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning!
Stratford Kia Used Cars & Pre-Owned Superstore: We sell all makes and models.
Audi, Acura, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Ferrari, Ford, GMC, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Lamborghini, Land Cruiser, Lexus, Lincoln, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes AMG, Mercedes Benz, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo.
Updated with modern technology and still cruising with all the capability it has come to be known for, this 2022 Kia Sportage is ready for your next adventure. This 2022 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Stratford.
Made for adventure, with the looks to match, this 2022 Kia Sportage has earned a name for itself in the Crossover SUV segment. If you add all that to the class leading Kia warranty and reputation for long feature lists, this 2022 Sportage becomes an easy choice. If you need a modern, reliable, and capable SUV with style to match, no need to look further than this 2022 Kia Sportage.
This SUV has 86,915 km. It's Steel Grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sportage's trim level is EX S AWD. This EX S trim was made for luxury by providing a large - first and second row power sunroof, heated steering wheel, proximity keys and lane keep assist. Additional amazing features include heated front seats, forward collision-avoidance assist, a voice activated infotainment system with an 8 inch touch screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio and blind spot detection. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.stratfordkia.com/credit-application/
While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors and omissions. ***In-stock vehicle may differ from online listing— Please confirm details with dealerPlease see your dealer for current pricing.
Stratford Kia is a proud member of the Trinity Auto Group. Serving Stratford and South Western Ontario. We invite you to experience our unparalleled Customer Service and truly enjoy your Car Buying experience, the way it should be. WE NEED YOUR TRADE! We offer top market value for trade ins. We also offer a great selection of Pre-Owned Vehicles. Our second-to-none reconditioning process and attention to detail are why our customers know they can buy with confidence. Experience the Stratford Kia difference today! 863 Erie Street. Stratford Ont. N5A 6S4
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Stratford. o~o
Stratford Kia Used Cars & Pre-Owned Superstore: We sell all makes and models.
Audi, Acura, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Ferrari, Ford, GMC, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Lamborghini, Land Cruiser, Lexus, Lincoln, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes AMG, Mercedes Benz, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo.
Updated with modern technology and still cruising with all the capability it has come to be known for, this 2022 Kia Sportage is ready for your next adventure. This 2022 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Stratford.
Made for adventure, with the looks to match, this 2022 Kia Sportage has earned a name for itself in the Crossover SUV segment. If you add all that to the class leading Kia warranty and reputation for long feature lists, this 2022 Sportage becomes an easy choice. If you need a modern, reliable, and capable SUV with style to match, no need to look further than this 2022 Kia Sportage.
This SUV has 86,915 km. It's Steel Grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sportage's trim level is EX S AWD. This EX S trim was made for luxury by providing a large - first and second row power sunroof, heated steering wheel, proximity keys and lane keep assist. Additional amazing features include heated front seats, forward collision-avoidance assist, a voice activated infotainment system with an 8 inch touch screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio and blind spot detection. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.stratfordkia.com/credit-application/
While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors and omissions. ***In-stock vehicle may differ from online listing— Please confirm details with dealerPlease see your dealer for current pricing.
Stratford Kia is a proud member of the Trinity Auto Group. Serving Stratford and South Western Ontario. We invite you to experience our unparalleled Customer Service and truly enjoy your Car Buying experience, the way it should be. WE NEED YOUR TRADE! We offer top market value for trade ins. We also offer a great selection of Pre-Owned Vehicles. Our second-to-none reconditioning process and attention to detail are why our customers know they can buy with confidence. Experience the Stratford Kia difference today! 863 Erie Street. Stratford Ont. N5A 6S4
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Stratford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Exterior
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome surround
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Four wheel independent suspension
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Capacity: 62 L
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.1 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.8 L/100 km
Blind Spot Detection
Overall Length: 4,485 mm
Rear Head Room: 962 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,300 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
Overall Width: 1,855 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
Black aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
Overall height: 1,655 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,053 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm
Rear Leg Room: 970 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 954 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,150 kg
Curb weight: 1,696 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,703 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Halogen projector beam headlightsSunroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Stratford Kia
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
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$23,995
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Stratford Kia
519-508-5755
2022 Kia Sportage