Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Subaru ASCENT

39,240 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Stratford Subaru

519-273-3116

Contact Seller
2022 Subaru ASCENT

2022 Subaru ASCENT

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Subaru ASCENT

Premium

Location

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
39,240KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10185018
  • Stock #: SU2475X
  • VIN: 4S4WMAHD6N3436431

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SU2475X
  • Mileage 39,240 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stratford Subaru

2022 Subaru ASCENT P...
 39,240 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Subaru Forester...
 12,626 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Blaze...
 130,295 KM
$35,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stratford Subaru

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stratford Subaru

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

Call Dealer

519-273-XXXX

(click to show)

519-273-3116

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory