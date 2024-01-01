Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Subaru ASCENT

54,483 KM

Details

$36,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Subaru ASCENT

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Subaru ASCENT

Touring

Location

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

Contact Seller

$36,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
54,483KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4WMAFD9N3466557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,483 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stratford Subaru

Used 2021 Subaru Outback Limited XT for sale in Stratford, ON
2021 Subaru Outback Limited XT 50,026 KM $37,780 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Infiniti QX60 Base for sale in Stratford, ON
2016 Infiniti QX60 Base 122,557 KM $19,850 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Kia Forte LX Plus for sale in Stratford, ON
2012 Kia Forte LX Plus 70,571 KM $9,550 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Stratford Subaru

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stratford Subaru

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-273-XXXX

(click to show)

519-273-3116

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,950

+ taxes & licensing

Stratford Subaru

519-273-3116

Contact Seller
2022 Subaru ASCENT