2022 Subaru Forester

39,390 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

Used
39,390KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SKEPC2NH463400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,390 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stratford Subaru

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

