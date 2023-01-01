2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 , 4 7 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9998960

9998960 Stock #: SU2409

SU2409 VIN: JF2GTAPC5N8267348

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal White

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 6,478 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.