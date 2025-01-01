$49,999+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco
Badlands
Location
Expressway Ford
751 Erie Street, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1
519-662-3900
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,324KM
VIN 1FMEE5DP1PLB92304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eruption Green Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,324 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Safety
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Media / Nav / Comm
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
