2023 Ford Bronco

43,324 KM

Details Features

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco

Badlands

12887030

2023 Ford Bronco

Badlands

Location

Expressway Ford

751 Erie Street, Stratford, ON N4Z 1A1

519-662-3900

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,324KM
VIN 1FMEE5DP1PLB92304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eruption Green Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,324 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Safety

Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Convertible Soft Top
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

