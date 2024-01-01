Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 GMC Canyon

18,342 KM

Details

$51,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Canyon

Elevation

Watch This Vehicle

2023 GMC Canyon

Elevation

Location

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

Contact Seller

$51,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
18,342KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTP6BEK8P1205931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,342 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stratford Subaru

Used 2018 Kia Sedona LX for sale in Stratford, ON
2018 Kia Sedona LX 121,274 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Sahara for sale in Stratford, ON
2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Sahara 12,614 KM $51,950 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru Legacy Premier GT for sale in Stratford, ON
2022 Subaru Legacy Premier GT 48,787 KM $30,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stratford Subaru

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stratford Subaru

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-273-XXXX

(click to show)

519-273-3116

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,950

+ taxes & licensing

Stratford Subaru

519-273-3116

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Canyon