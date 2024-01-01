$51,950+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Canyon
Elevation
2023 GMC Canyon
Elevation
Location
Stratford Subaru
2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
519-273-3116
$51,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,342KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTP6BEK8P1205931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 18,342 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Stratford Subaru
2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
2023 GMC Canyon