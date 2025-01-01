$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred
Location
Stratford Subaru
2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
519-273-3116
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,910KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMS3DAJXPH565980
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 57,910 KM
Vehicle Description
2.5L GDI MPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 Engine | AWD | 4 door | Utility
2.5L GDI MPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 Engine | AWD | 4 door | Utility

CARFAX | One Owner | Accident Free | Service Records Available
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto smart device mirroring
- Lane Follow Assist (LFA) hands-on cruise control
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian Detection
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Brake assist system
- Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
- Heated driver and front passenger seats
- Leatherette front seat upholstery
- Active blind spot system
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian, Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
- Driver Attention Warning (DAW)
- Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Stratford Subaru
2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Stratford Subaru
519-273-3116
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe