2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.5L 16V DOHC DI H4 Engine | Cool Grey Khaki | Grey | AWD | 4 door | Utility<div><br></div><ul><li>STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smart device mirroring</li><li>Lane Centring Assist hands-on cruise control</li><li>EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking forward collision mitigation</li><li>EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking pedestrian impact prevention</li><li>Rear mounted camera</li><li>EyeSight Lane Keep Assist</li><li>Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB) collision mitigation</li><li>EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control</li><li>EyeSight Pre-Collision Throttle Management predictive brake assist system</li><li>Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls</li><li>STARLINK (subscription required) smart device engine start control</li><li>Integrated navigation system with voice activation</li></ul><div><br></div><blockquote>CARFAX | One Owner | Accident Free | Service Records Available</blockquote>

$32,550
Location

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

VIN JF2GTHNC4PH258526

CARFAX | One Owner | Accident Free | Service Records AvailableAt Stratford Subaru, our skilled sales team is enthusiastic about sharing their expertise with you. We're here to answer any questions you may have and make arrangements for a test drive that suits your schedule. Let us assist you in finding the perfect vehicle to match your needs and preferences. Don't hesitate to reach out to us via this listing or by phone. We're ready and willing to help make your car-buying experience enjoyable and hassle-free! This vehicle is currently showcased at our location in Stratford.  Our operating hours are as follows: Monday to Friday: 9:00 am-6:00 pm, Saturday: 9:00 am-4:00 pm, Sunday: Closed. We're looking forward to serving you soon! Additional HST and licensing fees apply. Please contact us for further details.UpAuto, born from a vision to redefine automotive retailing, signifies a departure from the conventional dealership archetype. It's a purpose-built enterprise meticulously crafted to drive growth and enhance performance across all its dealership entities, with a steadfast commitment to benefiting all involved parties.The name "UpAuto" isn't just a title; it's a philosophyan embodiment of the company's unwavering dedication to upward mobility in every operational facet within its dealership network. With an ethos rooted in maximizing performance and delivering unparalleled quality results, UpAuto inaugurates a new era in automotive retail, where innovation and excellence seamlessly merge to shape the future of the industry.

Stratford Subaru

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
