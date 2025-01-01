Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Honda Ridgeline

25,351 KM

Details

$54,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Honda Ridgeline

Black Edition

Watch This Vehicle
13195628

2024 Honda Ridgeline

Black Edition

Location

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5

519-273-3116

  1. 13195628
  2. 13195628
  3. 13195628
  4. 13195628
  5. 13195628
  6. 13195628
  7. 13195628
  8. 13195628
  9. 13195628
  10. 13195628
  11. 13195628
  12. 13195628
  13. 13195628
  14. 13195628
  15. 13195628
  16. 13195628
  17. 13195628
  18. 13195628
  19. 13195628
  20. 13195628
  21. 13195628
  22. 13195628
  23. 13195628
  24. 13195628
  25. 13195628
Contact Seller

$54,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25,351KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F88RB500182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # SU3678
  • Mileage 25,351 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Stratford Subaru

Used 2025 Subaru XV Crosstrek Wilderness for sale in Stratford, ON
2025 Subaru XV Crosstrek Wilderness 19,522 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition for sale in Stratford, ON
2024 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition 25,351 KM $54,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru Outback WILDERNESS for sale in Stratford, ON
2022 Subaru Outback WILDERNESS 76,531 KM $36,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Stratford Subaru

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stratford Subaru

Stratford Subaru

2001 Ontario Street, Stratford, ON N5A 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-273-XXXX

(click to show)

519-273-3116

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Stratford Subaru

519-273-3116

2024 Honda Ridgeline