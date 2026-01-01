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2024 Nissan Pathfinder
Rock Creek
2024 Nissan Pathfinder
Rock Creek
Location
Stratford Kia
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
519-508-5755
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
91,403KM
VIN 5N1DR3BE4RC224641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S26156AB
- Mileage 91,403 KM
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Package, Sunroof, Navigation, Synthetic Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay!
Stratford Kia Used Cars & Pre-Owned Superstore: We sell all makes and models.
Audi, Acura, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Ferrari, Ford, GMC, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Lamborghini, Land Cruiser, Lexus, Lincoln, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes AMG, Mercedes Benz, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo.
On the highway or the scenic route, this 2024 Nissan Pathfinder does it with style. This 2024 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Stratford.
With all the latest safety features, all the latest innovations for capability, and all the latest connectivity and style features you could want, this 2024 Nissan Pathfinder is ready for every adventure. Whether it's the urban cityscape, or the backcountry trail, this 2024 Pathfinder was designed to tackle it with grace. If you have an active family, they deserve all the comfort, style, and capability of the 2024 Nissan Pathfinder.
This SUV has 91,403 km. It's Glacier White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is Rock Creek. Built to take on the rugged outdoors and brave through the most unforgiving of terrains, this Pathfinder Rock Creek edition is loaded with beefy off-road suspension, locking wheel hubs, and unique exterior off-road body styling. Also standard include heated synthetic leather trimmed seats, driver memory settings, and a 120V outlet to this incredible SUV. This family hauler is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with navigation, touchscreen, and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, Class III towing equipment with hitch sway control, automatic locking hubs, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, and fog lamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with a heated leather steering wheel, a dual row sunroof, a proximity key with proximity cargo access, smart device remote start, power liftgate, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-Road Package, Sunroof, Navigation, Synthetic Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.stratfordkia.com/credit-application/
While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors and omissions. ***In-stock vehicle may differ from online listing— Please confirm details with dealerPlease see your dealer for current pricing.
Stratford Kia is a proud member of the Trinity Auto Group. Serving Stratford and South Western Ontario. We invite you to experience our unparalleled Customer Service and truly enjoy your Car Buying experience, the way it should be. WE NEED YOUR TRADE! We offer top market value for trade ins. We also offer a great selection of Pre-Owned Vehicles. Our second-to-none reconditioning process and attention to detail are why our customers know they can buy with confidence. Experience the Stratford Kia difference today! 863 Erie Street. Stratford Ont. N5A 6S4
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Stratford. o~o
Stratford Kia Used Cars & Pre-Owned Superstore: We sell all makes and models.
Audi, Acura, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Ferrari, Ford, GMC, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Lamborghini, Land Cruiser, Lexus, Lincoln, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes AMG, Mercedes Benz, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo.
On the highway or the scenic route, this 2024 Nissan Pathfinder does it with style. This 2024 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Stratford.
With all the latest safety features, all the latest innovations for capability, and all the latest connectivity and style features you could want, this 2024 Nissan Pathfinder is ready for every adventure. Whether it's the urban cityscape, or the backcountry trail, this 2024 Pathfinder was designed to tackle it with grace. If you have an active family, they deserve all the comfort, style, and capability of the 2024 Nissan Pathfinder.
This SUV has 91,403 km. It's Glacier White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is Rock Creek. Built to take on the rugged outdoors and brave through the most unforgiving of terrains, this Pathfinder Rock Creek edition is loaded with beefy off-road suspension, locking wheel hubs, and unique exterior off-road body styling. Also standard include heated synthetic leather trimmed seats, driver memory settings, and a 120V outlet to this incredible SUV. This family hauler is ready for the city or the trail with modern features such as NissanConnect with navigation, touchscreen, and voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paddle shifters, Class III towing equipment with hitch sway control, automatic locking hubs, alloy wheels, automatic LED headlamps, and fog lamps. Keep your family safe and comfortable with a heated leather steering wheel, a dual row sunroof, a proximity key with proximity cargo access, smart device remote start, power liftgate, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-Road Package, Sunroof, Navigation, Synthetic Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.stratfordkia.com/credit-application/
While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors and omissions. ***In-stock vehicle may differ from online listing— Please confirm details with dealerPlease see your dealer for current pricing.
Stratford Kia is a proud member of the Trinity Auto Group. Serving Stratford and South Western Ontario. We invite you to experience our unparalleled Customer Service and truly enjoy your Car Buying experience, the way it should be. WE NEED YOUR TRADE! We offer top market value for trade ins. We also offer a great selection of Pre-Owned Vehicles. Our second-to-none reconditioning process and attention to detail are why our customers know they can buy with confidence. Experience the Stratford Kia difference today! 863 Erie Street. Stratford Ont. N5A 6S4
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Stratford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Exterior
Roof Rack
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Black grille
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Mobile hotspot internet access
Safety
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Comfort
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Window grid and fixed antenna
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
Split rear bench
Additional Features
4 door
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
One 12V DC power outlet
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Piano black dash trim
Black bumpers
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery
Four wheel independent suspension
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.9 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 902 mm
Suspension Class: Off-Road
Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.0 L/100 km
Curb weight: 2,063 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,750 kg
Wheelbase: 2,900 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,545 mm
360 Camera
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Overall Length: 5,020 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,485 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,126 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Overall Width : 1,978 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
5 USB ports
NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring
Synthetic Leather Seats
3rd Row Head Room : 961 mm
Rear Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Backup Intervention (I-BI)
NissanConnect Services w/6 month free trial
Forward Collision Mitigation : Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,280 L
Rear Shoulder Room : 1,515 mm
Front Hip Room : 1,482 mm
3rd Row Leg Room : 712 mm
3rd Row Hip Room : 1,187 mm
Center Console Trim : Piano Black/Metal-Look
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Clock : Digital
Climate Controlled : Driver and passenger heated
Remote Engine Start : Keyfob remote start
Overall height: 1,873 mm
Front Head Room : 1,075 mm
SiriusXM Satellite RadioOff-Road Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Stratford Kia
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
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$41,995
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Stratford Kia
519-508-5755
2024 Nissan Pathfinder