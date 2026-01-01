Menu
This Aurora Black sedan has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.stratfordkia.com/credit-application/

While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors and omissions. ***In-stock vehicle may differ from online listing— Please confirm details with dealerPlease see your dealer for current pricing.

Come partake in a great vehicle shopping experience at Stratford Kia. 863 Erie Street Stratford ON, N5A 6S4

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Stratford.

2026 Kia K4

10 KM

Details Description

$30,514

+ taxes & licensing
2026 Kia K4

EX IVT

13475698

2026 Kia K4

EX IVT

Location

Stratford Kia

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4

519-508-5755

$30,514

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10KM
VIN 3KPFU4DE3TE261940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Description



Welcome.



This Aurora Black sedan has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.


To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.stratfordkia.com/credit-application/



While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors and omissions. ***In-stock vehicle may differ from online listing— Please confirm details with dealerPlease see your dealer for current pricing.

Come partake in a great vehicle shopping experience at Stratford Kia. 863 Erie Street Stratford ON, N5A 6S4
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Stratford. o~o

Stratford Kia

Stratford Kia

863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
$30,514

+ taxes & licensing>

Stratford Kia

519-508-5755

2026 Kia K4