$36,364+ taxes & licensing
2026 Kia NIRO
EX
Location
Stratford Kia
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
519-508-5755
$36,364
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10KM
VIN KNDCR3LE4T5334972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aurora Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Hybrid!
This 2026 Kia Niro offers a smooth and quiet ride, while being one of the most efficient and refined crossovers on the market.
This 2026 Kia Niro is one of the most efficient, well designed, passenger friendly crossover SUVs on the market. Both the interior and exterior are styled with a minimalist approach, thus signifying the calm and comfortable nature of the vehicle, allowing for hours of comfortable, uninterrupted highway cruising.
This Aurora Black Pearl SUV has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. Given that economical motor it gets 4.5 L/100 km in the city and uses just 4.4 L/100 km out on the highway according to Transport Canada.
Our Niro's trim level is EX. Upgrade to this Niro EX and be rewarded an upgraded 10.25-inch infotainment screen with inbuilt navigation, Kia Connect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity, adaptive cruise control, a heated leatherette steering wheel, remote engine start and cloth/synthetic leather upholstery. Additional standard features include an efficient hybrid powertrain, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control with steering wheel controls, and dual-zone front climate control. Safety features include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance, rear collision mitigation, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Hybrid, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.stratfordkia.com/credit-application/
While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors and omissions. ***In-stock vehicle may differ from online listing— Please confirm details with dealerPlease see your dealer for current pricing.
Come partake in a great vehicle shopping experience at Stratford Kia. 863 Erie Street Stratford ON, N5A 6S4
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Stratford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Driver knee airbags
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Interior
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Exterior
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leatherette shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
HYBRID
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Leatherette steering wheel trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Piano black door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery
Four wheel independent suspension
Rear Head Room: 1,005 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Wheelbase: 2,720 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,407 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Leg Room: 1,011 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Curb weight: 1,393 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,353 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Fuel Capacity: 42 L
Overall height: 1,545 mm
Overall Length: 4,420 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,347 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,053 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,910 kg
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,825 mm
Integrated satellite communications
Front Head Room: 1,028 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 4.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 4.4 L/100 km
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Black w/metal-look accents grille
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Rear reverse sensing system
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
5 USB ports
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Electric Motor Battery Type : Lithium polymer (LiPo)
Clock : Digital
Climate Controlled : Driver and passenger heated
Remote Engine Start : Keyfob remote start
Max Cargo Capacity : 1,805 L
Front Shoulder Room : 1,429 mm
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCAA)
Halogen projector beam headlightsNavigation
Stratford Kia
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
2026 Kia NIRO