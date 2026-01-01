$50,164+ taxes & licensing
2026 Kia Sorento Hybrid
EX
2026 Kia Sorento Hybrid
EX
Location
Stratford Kia
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
519-508-5755
$50,164
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10KM
VIN KNDRGDJG7T5469518
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S26220
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Drive like no other in the bold 2026 Sorento Hybrid.
With comfort in every versatile row, this powerful and refined 2026 Sorento Hybrid is ready to offer you a drive like no other. This SUV was designed to go all the way no matter where you go, and get you there in comfort and style. With amazing technology and versatility in every nook and cranny, this SUV is ready for more than adventure, it’s ready to be character in your story. Try out the future of SUVs today in this 2026 Kia Sorento Hybrid.
This SUV has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. Motivated by that frugal motor it gets 7.2 L/100 km in the city and uses just 6.7 L/100 km out on the highway according to Transport Canada.
Our Sorento Hybrid's trim level is EX. This trim adds on a smart liftgate with proximity power access, blind spot detection, and artificial leather upholstery. Also standard are heated front seats with a heated steering wheel, 50-50 folding 2nd row captain's chairs, 50-50 split-bench third row seats, voice-activated dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, and tons of cabin storage space. Road safety is taken care of by lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance, reverse parking sensors, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera. Additional features include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LED headlights with automatic high beams, roof rack rails, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.stratfordkia.com/credit-application/
While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors and omissions. ***In-stock vehicle may differ from online listing— Please confirm details with dealerPlease see your dealer for current pricing.
Come partake in a great vehicle shopping experience at Stratford Kia. 863 Erie Street Stratford ON, N5A 6S4
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Stratford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Heat Ducts
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Safety
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Driver knee airbags
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome surround
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear buckets
Wheel Diameter: 19
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Four wheel independent suspension
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 67 L
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Blind Spot Detection
Overall Width: 1,900 mm
Overall height: 1,695 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.2 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,500 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,475 mm
Front Head Room: 1,024 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 994 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Power child safety locks
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Gross vehicle weight: 2,500 kg
Proximity remote trunk release
Front Hip Room: 1,411 mm
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Curb weight: 2,031 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Wheelbase: 2,815 mm
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
7 USB ports
Rear Leg Room: 1,034 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 935 mm
3rd Row Leg Room : 752 mm
Center Console Trim : Piano Black/Metal-Look
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,139 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,399 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room : 1,345 mm
3rd Row Hip Room : 1,080 mm
Parking Distance Warning - Forward & Reverse (PDW-F&R) Front and Rear Reverse Sensing System
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Electric Motor Battery Type : Lithium polymer (LiPo)
Clock : Digital
Climate Controlled : Driver and passenger heated
Remote Engine Start : Keyfob remote start
Kia Connect SOS
Overall Length : 4,815 mm
LED low/high beam projector beam headlightsPower Liftgate
Stratford Kia
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
$50,164
+ taxes & licensing>
Stratford Kia
519-508-5755
2026 Kia Sorento Hybrid