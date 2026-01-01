$41,864+ taxes & licensing
2026 Kia Sportage
X-line AWD
2026 Kia Sportage
X-line AWD
Location
Stratford Kia
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
519-508-5755
$41,864
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10KM
VIN KNDPUCDF4T7479523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FUSION ORANGE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Start!
A spacious cabin, comfortable ride and a generous list of standard features are among the many things that make this Kia Sportage stand out.
This 2026 Kia Sportage reimagines innovation in motion. It pushes the boundaries of urban SUV design and technology with refinement and purpose, while delivering all the comforts and connectivity modern adventures require. With engaging dynamics, unrivaled capability and superior efficiency, this SUV really leaves no stone unturned.
This Fusion Orange SUV has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. Equipped with that frugal motor it gets 9.9 L/100 km in the city and uses just 7.8 L/100 km out on the highway according to Transport Canada.
Our Sportage's trim level is X-Line AWD. Standard features include heated front seats with power lumbar support, a heated leather steering wheel, and a 12.3-inch multimedia interface featuring Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and Kia Connect for seamless connectivity. Premium materials and piano black accents enhance the interior’s modern appeal, while smart features like proximity key entry, remote start, and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go make every drive effortless. Safety takes center stage with advanced systems including Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance, and a Rear View Monitor with parking guidance for added confidence on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.stratfordkia.com/credit-application/
While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors and omissions. ***In-stock vehicle may differ from online listing— Please confirm details with dealerPlease see your dealer for current pricing.
Come partake in a great vehicle shopping experience at Stratford Kia. 863 Erie Street Stratford ON, N5A 6S4
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Stratford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Four wheel independent suspension
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 1,001 mm
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.9 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Front Shoulder Room: 1,461 mm
Overall Length: 4,685 mm
Overall Width: 1,865 mm
Black aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 54 L
Overall height: 1,680 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,098 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Wheelbase: 2,755 mm
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,210 kg
Curb weight: 1,607 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
3 USB ports
Collision Mitigation
Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Center Console Trim : Piano Black/Metal-Look
Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Trim
Parking Distance Warning - Forward & Reverse (PDW-F&R) Front and Rear Reverse Sensing System
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Wireless Mirroring
Clock : Digital
Climate Controlled : Driver and passenger heated
Remote Engine Start : Keyfob remote start
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCAA)
Rear Hip Room : 1,357 mm
LED low/high beam projector beam headlightsHeated Steering Wheel
Stratford Kia
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
2026 Kia Sportage