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2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid
SX AWD w/Black Interior
2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid
SX AWD w/Black Interior
Location
Stratford Kia
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
519-508-5755
$51,914
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
10KM
VIN KNDPXDDG7T7395380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gravity Grey
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DS26432
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Audio, HUD, 360 Camera, Cooled Seats, Navigation!
A spacious cabin, comfortable ride and a generous list of standard features are among the many things that make this Kia Sportage Hybrid stand out.
This 2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid reimagines innovation in motion. It pushes the boundaries of urban SUV design and technology with refinement and purpose, while delivering all the comforts and connectivity modern adventures require. With engaging dynamics, unrivaled capability and superior efficiency, this SUV really leaves no stone unturned.
This Gravity Grey SUV has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 232HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. Driven via that spritely motor it gets 6.7 L/100 km in the city and uses just 6.6 L/100 km out on the highway according to Transport Canada.
Our Sportage Hybrid's trim level is SX AWD w/Black Interior. This hybrid SUV blends turbocharged power with electric efficiency and all-wheel drive for smooth performance, confident traction, and impressive fuel economy. Its refined design stands out with LED lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a panoramic sunroof for a premium, modern look. Inside, comfort meets technology with heated and ventilated front seats with memory settings, a heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with navigation, Harman Kardon audio, and full smartphone integration. Advanced driver-assistance features include Highway Driving Assist 2, Smart Cruise Control, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance, and a surround-view camera system. Remote Smart Parking Assist and other convenience technologies make every journey safer and easier. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, HUD, 360 Camera, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.stratfordkia.com/credit-application/
While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors and omissions. ***In-stock vehicle may differ from online listing— Please confirm details with dealerPlease see your dealer for current pricing.
Come partake in a great vehicle shopping experience at Stratford Kia. 863 Erie Street Stratford ON, N5A 6S4
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Stratford. o~o
A spacious cabin, comfortable ride and a generous list of standard features are among the many things that make this Kia Sportage Hybrid stand out.
This 2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid reimagines innovation in motion. It pushes the boundaries of urban SUV design and technology with refinement and purpose, while delivering all the comforts and connectivity modern adventures require. With engaging dynamics, unrivaled capability and superior efficiency, this SUV really leaves no stone unturned.
This Gravity Grey SUV has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 232HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. Driven via that spritely motor it gets 6.7 L/100 km in the city and uses just 6.6 L/100 km out on the highway according to Transport Canada.
Our Sportage Hybrid's trim level is SX AWD w/Black Interior. This hybrid SUV blends turbocharged power with electric efficiency and all-wheel drive for smooth performance, confident traction, and impressive fuel economy. Its refined design stands out with LED lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a panoramic sunroof for a premium, modern look. Inside, comfort meets technology with heated and ventilated front seats with memory settings, a heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with navigation, Harman Kardon audio, and full smartphone integration. Advanced driver-assistance features include Highway Driving Assist 2, Smart Cruise Control, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance, and a surround-view camera system. Remote Smart Parking Assist and other convenience technologies make every journey safer and easier. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, HUD, 360 Camera, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.stratfordkia.com/credit-application/
While every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors and omissions. ***In-stock vehicle may differ from online listing— Please confirm details with dealerPlease see your dealer for current pricing.
Come partake in a great vehicle shopping experience at Stratford Kia. 863 Erie Street Stratford ON, N5A 6S4
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Stratford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Safety
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior
Sunroof
Heated Windshield
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Seating
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon
Four wheel independent suspension
HUD
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,392 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Front Shoulder Room: 1,461 mm
Fuel Capacity: 52 L
Overall Length: 4,685 mm
Overall Width: 1,865 mm
Rear Head Room: 968 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 6.7 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 962 mm
Curb weight: 1,812 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
360 Camera
Wheelbase: 2,755 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Rear Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Overall height: 1,678 mm
Integrated satellite communications
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Gross vehicle weight: 2,310 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Black w/metal-look accents grille
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Rear Collision Mitigation
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
3 USB ports
Collision Mitigation
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Center Console Trim : Piano Black/Metal-Look
Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Trim
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Wireless Mirroring
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Electric Motor Battery Type : Lithium ion (Li-ion)
Clock : Digital
Climate Controlled : Driver and passenger heated
Remote Engine Start : Keyfob remote start
Rear Hip Room : 1,357 mm
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,087 L
Exterior Parking Camera : Parking Collision Avoidance-Assist - Reverse front/rear/side
Parking Collision Avoidance-Assist - Reverse Front/Rear/Side Reverse Sensing System
Ambient lightingPremium Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Stratford Kia
863 Erie St., Stratford, ON N5A 6S4
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Stratford Kia
519-508-5755
2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid