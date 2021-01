2007 Chevrolet Express

Vehicle Features

Safety Single note horn Child safety seat top tether anchor Security Passlock security system Trim Moulded plastic grille Convenience Single rectangular halogen sealed-beam headlamps Seating Dual high-back front bucket seats w/integral headrests

Additional Features Energy-absorbing steering column Black vinyl steering wheel Front license plate provisions Headlamps-on warning tone Front/rear black painted bumpers w/rear entry-assist step Solar-Ray tinted glass on all windows Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wet-arm washer system Hinged swing-out right-side/rear cargo doors Front/rear full-width embossed black vinyl floor covering Gauges-inc: speedometer odometer trip odometer voltmeter coolant temp oil pressure fuel level (3) cup holders in instrument panel (2) auxiliary 12-volt pwr outlets Front compartment cloth headliner Colour-keyed sunshades Front/rear dome lamps w/front door-actuated switches Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes w/anti-lock braking system (ABS) Driver & front passenger frontal airbags w/passenger-side deactivation switch Child safety locks on side loading doors Front/side cargo door guard beams Dual black fold-away manual mirrors w/adjustable glass

