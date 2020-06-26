Menu
$10,600

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

855-551-5652

2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

XLT - Aluminum Wheels - Power Windows - $125 B/W

2011 Ford F-150

XLT - Aluminum Wheels - Power Windows - $125 B/W

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

855-551-5652

$10,600

+ taxes & licensing

  129,701KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5284640
  Stock #: U4344-20
  VIN: 1FTFW1EF6BFA15937
Exterior Colour
RACE RED
Interior Colour
Unit #20,ebony Cloth
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Doors!

Compare at $11024 - Savage Price is just $10600!

A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2011 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Sturgeon Falls.

Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is truly built Ford Tough. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 129,701 kms. It's race red in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $124.67 with $0 down for 48 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $698 documentation fee / Total Obligation of $12966 ). See dealer for details.

Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sturgeon Falls. o o
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Power Options
  • Power Mirror(s)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

