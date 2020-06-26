Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

855-551-5652

2013 Buick Enclave

2013 Buick Enclave

Premium - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

2013 Buick Enclave

Premium - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

855-551-5652

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  77,038KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5246003
  Stock #: U4337-20
  VIN: 5GAKVDKD4DJ236458
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!

Technology, luxury, and safety all come standard on the spacious Buick Enclave. This 2013 Buick Enclave is for sale today in Sturgeon Falls.

The 2013 Buick Enclave is a full-size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly price. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. This low mileage SUV has just 77,038 kms. It's black in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Memory Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sturgeon Falls. o o
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Power Options
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert

Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

