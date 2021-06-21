Low Mileage, Heated Front Seats, Dual Power Seats!
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2015 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This low mileage Super Crew 4X4 pickup has just 56,253 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim adds some nice features to this truck while remaining a great value. It comes with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power door locks, cloth seats, fog lamps, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Front Seats, Dual Power Seats. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EF3FFC17197.
