2015 Ford F-150

56,340 KM

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

855-551-5652

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

XLT - Back Up Sensors - $296 B/W

2015 Ford F-150

XLT - Back Up Sensors - $296 B/W

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

855-551-5652

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

56,340KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7917843
  • Stock #: U4716-21
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EGXFKF09787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Unit #20,ebony Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U4716-21
  • Mileage 56,340 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Front Seats, Back Up Sensors, Remote Engine Start!

Compare at $39519 - Savage Price is just $37999!

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2015 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 56,340 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim adds some nice features to this truck while remaining a great value. It comes with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power door locks, cloth seats, fog lamps, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Front Seats, Back Up Sensors, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EGXFKF09787.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $295.58 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $698 documentation fee / Total Obligation of $46111 ). See dealer for details.

Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.
Vehicle Features

glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Analog Appearance
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
ABS and Driveline Traction Control

