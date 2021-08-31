Low Mileage, Heated Front Seats, Back Up Sensors, Remote Engine Start!
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2015 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 56,340 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim adds some nice features to this truck while remaining a great value. It comes with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power door locks, cloth seats, fog lamps, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Front Seats, Back Up Sensors, Remote Engine Start. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EGXFKF09787.
