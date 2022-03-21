REAR BACKUP CAMERA

a power driver\'s seat

Power Doors Rugged off-roader meets versatile SUV in the Toyota 4Runner. This 2015 Toyota 4Runner is for sale today in Sturgeon Falls. The 2015 Toyota 4Runner is a midsize SUV that is versatile

well-appointed

and offers a comfortable ride on or off-road. It has a spacious interior as well as a large cargo area that can be expanded by folding down the back seats. Whether you need to take the kids to basketball practice

carpool to work

or want to take an off-road journey with your boat or camper in tow

the 4Runner is ready to take on anything you ask it to. The 4Runner received a fresh new design in 2014 and continues to keep its modern

yet agressive appearance. This SUV has 92

933 kms. It\'s black in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty

please check with dealer for details. Our 4Runner\'s trim level is SR5. Our 4Runner SR5 V6 comes standard with premium seating for 5 people

fuel economy meter and ECO drive monitor

an 8-speaker 6.1-in display audio