2015 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
92,933KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8794967
- Stock #: U4842-22
- VIN: JTEBU5JRXF5208952
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour LEATHER
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,933 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Power Seats
REAR BACKUP CAMERA
a power driver\'s seat
Power Doors Rugged off-roader meets versatile SUV in the Toyota 4Runner. This 2015 Toyota 4Runner is for sale today in Sturgeon Falls. The 2015 Toyota 4Runner is a midsize SUV that is versatile
well-appointed
and offers a comfortable ride on or off-road. It has a spacious interior as well as a large cargo area that can be expanded by folding down the back seats. Whether you need to take the kids to basketball practice
carpool to work
or want to take an off-road journey with your boat or camper in tow
the 4Runner is ready to take on anything you ask it to. The 4Runner received a fresh new design in 2014 and continues to keep its modern
yet agressive appearance. This SUV has 92
933 kms. It\'s black in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty
please check with dealer for details. Our 4Runner\'s trim level is SR5. Our 4Runner SR5 V6 comes standard with premium seating for 5 people
fuel economy meter and ECO drive monitor
an 8-speaker 6.1-in display audio
Bluetooth with voice recognition and 17-in aluminum alloy wheels. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979! ...
