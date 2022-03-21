Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota 4Runner

92,933 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

705-753-2110

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota 4Runner

2015 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

  1. 8794967
  2. 8794967
  3. 8794967
  4. 8794967
  5. 8794967
  6. 8794967
  7. 8794967
  8. 8794967
  9. 8794967
  10. 8794967
  11. 8794967
  12. 8794967
  13. 8794967
  14. 8794967
  15. 8794967
  16. 8794967
  17. 8794967
  18. 8794967
  19. 8794967
  20. 8794967
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,933KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8794967
  • Stock #: U4842-22
  • VIN: JTEBU5JRXF5208952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour LEATHER
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4842-22
  • Mileage 92,933 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.savageford.ca/occasion/Toyota-4Runner-2015-id8930849.html

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Power Seats
REAR BACKUP CAMERA
a power driver\'s seat
Power Doors Rugged off-roader meets versatile SUV in the Toyota 4Runner. This 2015 Toyota 4Runner is for sale today in Sturgeon Falls. The 2015 Toyota 4Runner is a midsize SUV that is versatile
well-appointed
and offers a comfortable ride on or off-road. It has a spacious interior as well as a large cargo area that can be expanded by folding down the back seats. Whether you need to take the kids to basketball practice
carpool to work
or want to take an off-road journey with your boat or camper in tow
the 4Runner is ready to take on anything you ask it to. The 4Runner received a fresh new design in 2014 and continues to keep its modern
yet agressive appearance. This SUV has 92
933 kms. It\'s black in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 270HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty
please check with dealer for details. Our 4Runner\'s trim level is SR5. Our 4Runner SR5 V6 comes standard with premium seating for 5 people
fuel economy meter and ECO drive monitor
an 8-speaker 6.1-in display audio
Bluetooth with voice recognition and 17-in aluminum alloy wheels. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979! ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Savage Ford

2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 75,326 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape Tit...
 28,640 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 43,756 KM
$46,487 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Savage Ford

Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

Call Dealer

705-753-XXXX

(click to show)

705-753-2110

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory