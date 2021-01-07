Heated Front Seats, Remote Engine Start, Navigation, Back Up Sensors!
Plenty of power plus great fuel economy make the 2016 Explorer a great choice. This 2016 Ford Explorer is for sale today in Sturgeon Falls.
This 2016 Ford Explorer is an attractive and roomy crossover SUV with plenty of options, a powerful engine, and a comfortable ride all around. It has the passenger-carrying capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong towing and off-road capabilities. This Explorer is more powerful, safer, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 121,719 kms. It's ruby red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 280HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim offers a lot of nice features while still being an excellent value. It comes with Ford's famous SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, dual-zone automaic climate control with rear auxiliary control, push-button start, remote start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, a backup camera, LED headlights and taillights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Front Seats, Remote Engine Start, Navigation, Back Up Sensors. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8DH3GGA54050.
