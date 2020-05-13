+ taxes & licensing
855-551-5652
72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
855-551-5652
+ taxes & licensing
One Owner, Non-smoker, Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Sunroof!
The 2017 Equinox offers state-of-the-art technology, designed to keep you connected and entertained every time you drive. This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.
The 2017 Chevrolet Equinox has struck the right chord for many compact crossover buyers. If you want an stylish and powerful compact SUV with a ton of passenger space, the 2017 Chevy Equinox is definitely worth a look. This SUV has 63,329 kms. It's gray metallic in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. The most popular trim, this Equinox LT comes with standard bluetooth, a 7 inch colour touchscreen, SiriusXM and a rear view camera. It also includes heated front seats, automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, a remote engine start, power driver seat plus many more excellent upgrades. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Sunroof.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html
Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sturgeon Falls. o o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2