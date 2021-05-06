Menu
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

95,572 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

855-551-5652

Limited - 3rd Row

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

855-551-5652

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

95,572KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7065343
  • Stock #: U4581-21
  • VIN: 2C4RC1GG4HR577025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U4581-21
  • Mileage 95,572 KM

Vehicle Description

3rd Row, Vented/Cooled Seats, Rear DVD Entertainment, Tri Zone Climate Control!

The Pacifica arrives to reclaim Chrysler's minivan throne earning both an Editor's Choice award and a 2017 10 Best award from Car and Driver. This 2017 Chrysler Pacifica is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.

This Chrysler Pacifica stands for family pride as much as your home while it raises the neighborhood bar. This all-new ultimate family vehicle displays a sleek, athletic stance with a sculpted body. This minivan is safe, quiet, and extremely well appointed with useful features. It's easy to see this Chrysler Pacifica was designed with families in mind. This van has 95,572 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Pacifica's trim level is Limited. As the top of the line, the Pacifica Limited offers refined features like premium Nappa leather seats with accent piping and stitching, ventilated front seats, HID headlamps, a Tri-Pane panoramic sunroof, larger 18 inch aluminum wheels, Uconnect with bluetooth wireless streaming, navigation, SiriusXM, blind spot sensors, a rear backup camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 3rd Row, Vented/cooled Seats, Rear Dvd Entertainment, Tri Zone Climate Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1GG4HR577025.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.
o o

Vehicle Features

Roof Rack
Front fog lamps
Compass
Trip Computer
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Air filtration
Chrome bodyside mouldings
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Tires: P235/60R18 BSW AS
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Nappa Leather-Faced Front Vented Seats
Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Polished Aluminum
Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material and Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
10-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors and Audio
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Proximity Sliding Rear Doors
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Fixed Glass 3rd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert Coloured Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline Power Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

