One Owner, Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Trailer Hitch, Remote Engine Start!
Canadians love small crossovers. With over 48,000 Ford Escapes sold last year in Canada, you have to have a closer look at this leader in this segment. This 2017 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.
For 2017, the Escape has under gone a small refresh, updating the exterior with a more angular tailgate, LED tail lights, an aluminum hood and a new fascia that makes it look similar to the other Ford crossovers. Inside, the Escape now comes with an electric E brake, which frees up the centre console for more cargo and arm space.This SUV has 51,441 kms. It's magnetic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Escape's trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Trailer Hitch, Remote Engine Start. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G98HUA06641.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html
Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979! All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sturgeon Falls. o o
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster