Location

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

855-551-5652

  52,138KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5284634
  Stock #: U4358-20
  VIN: 1FTEW1EG2HFB44156
Exterior Colour
SHADOW BLACK
Interior Colour
,ebony Cloth
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
One Owner, Local, Trade-in, Heated Front Seats, Soft Tonneau Cover, Remote Engine Start, Navigation, Back Up Sensors!

A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 52,138 kms. It's shadow black in colour. It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim on this F-150 is a work truck that offers an excellent blend of features and value. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille, chrome bumpers, cargo lights, and cargo tie-down hooks. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, air conditioning, a productivity screen, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, curve control, perimeter alarm, S.O.S. post-crash alert system, and SecuriLock anti-theft system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Front Seats, Soft Tonneau Cover, Remote Engine Start, Navigation, Back Up Sensors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG2HFB44156.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sturgeon Falls. o o
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Safety
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirror(s)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

