$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

855-551-5652

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT - Trade-in - Running Boards

2017 Ford F-150

XLT - Trade-in - Running Boards

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

855-551-5652

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,400KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5305283
  • Stock #: U4353-20
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF6HFB46049
Exterior Colour
Ruby Red
Interior Colour
Unit #20,ebony Cloth
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Trade-in, Heated Front Seats, Trailer Tow Brake Controller, Running Boards, Remote Engine Start, Navigation!

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 65,400 kms. It's ruby red in colour. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim on this F-150 is a work truck that offers an excellent blend of features and value. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille, chrome bumpers, cargo lights, and cargo tie-down hooks. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, air conditioning, a productivity screen, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, curve control, perimeter alarm, S.O.S. post-crash alert system, and SecuriLock anti-theft system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Front Seats, Trailer Tow Brake Controller, Running Boards, Remote Engine Start, Navigation, Back Up Sensors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EF6HFB46049.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sturgeon Falls. o o
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Safety
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirror(s)

