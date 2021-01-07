Menu
2017 Ford F-150

43,524 KM

Details Description Features

Savage Ford

855-551-5652

XL - One owner - Power Mirrors

2017 Ford F-150

Location

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

43,524KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6536752
  • Stock #: U4493-21
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF7HKE31167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Ebony Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U4493-21
  • Mileage 43,524 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Low Mileage, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera, Soft Tonneau Cover, Drop In Bedliner!

The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.

High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This low mileage Super Cab 4X4 pickup has just 43,524 kms. It's shadow black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our F-150's trim level is XL. The XL trim on this F-150 is a true work truck at a great value. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get halogen headlights, a black three bar style grille, cargo lights, and cargo tie-down hooks. Creature comforts and safety features include air conditioning, a productivity screen, an AM/FM stereo, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, curve control, S.O.S. post-crash alert system, and SecuriLock anti-theft system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera, Soft Tonneau Cover, Drop In Bedliner.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1EF7HKE31167.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sturgeon Falls. o o

Vehicle Features

Variable Intermittent Wipers
glove box
Steel spare wheel
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Panels
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

855-551-5652

