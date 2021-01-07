One Owner, Low Mileage, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera, Soft Tonneau Cover, Drop In Bedliner!
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This low mileage Super Cab 4X4 pickup has just 43,524 kms. It's shadow black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 385HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is XL. The XL trim on this F-150 is a true work truck at a great value. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get halogen headlights, a black three bar style grille, cargo lights, and cargo tie-down hooks. Creature comforts and safety features include air conditioning, a productivity screen, an AM/FM stereo, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, curve control, S.O.S. post-crash alert system, and SecuriLock anti-theft system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera, Soft Tonneau Cover, Drop In Bedliner. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1EF7HKE31167.
Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979! All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sturgeon Falls. o o
