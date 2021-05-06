2017 Ford F-250

$61,878 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 6 2 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7091455

7091455 Stock #: U4574-21

U4574-21 VIN: 1FT7W2BT5HED22292

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey Cloth

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 100,627 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Exterior Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration Additional Features Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT ABS and Driveline Traction Control Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Front And Rear Map Lights Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Aluminum Panels Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Height Adjusters Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.