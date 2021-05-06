Menu
2017 Ford F-250

100,627 KM

Details

$61,878

+ tax & licensing
Savage Ford

855-551-5652

Super Duty SRW XLT - Trailer Hitch - $422 B/W

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

855-551-5652

100,627KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7091455
  • Stock #: U4574-21
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT5HED22292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,627 KM

Vehicle Description

Trailer Hitch, Trailer Tow Brake Controller, Panoramic Roof!

Compare at $64353 - Savage Price is just $61878!

This Ford F-250 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty is for sale today in Sturgeon Falls.

High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-250 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 100,627 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-250 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim adds some nice features to this Super Duty. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control, a trailer hitch receiver, telescoping trailer tow mirrors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Trailer Hitch, Trailer Tow Brake Controller, Panoramic Roof.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2BT5HED22292.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $421.32 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $698 documentation fee / Total Obligation of $76680 ). See dealer for details.

Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.
Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Front And Rear Map Lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Panels
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

