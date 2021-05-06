Trailer Hitch, Trailer Tow Brake Controller, Panoramic Roof!
Compare at $64353 - Savage Price is just $61878!
This Ford F-250 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty is for sale today in Sturgeon Falls.
High-strength, military grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-250 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of this Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is strong, comfortable, and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 100,627 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-250 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim adds some nice features to this Super Duty. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control, a trailer hitch receiver, telescoping trailer tow mirrors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Trailer Hitch, Trailer Tow Brake Controller, Panoramic Roof. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2BT5HED22292.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $421.32 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $698 documentation fee / Total Obligation of $76680 ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Trip Computer
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Front And Rear Map Lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags