2017 Ford F-350

$52,988 + taxes & licensing 2 0 7 , 7 9 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8345283

8345283 Stock #: U4769-22

U4769-22 VIN: 1FT8W3BT9HED63101

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Grey Cloth

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # U4769-22

Mileage 207,794 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 157 Amp Alternator Exterior Fixed rear window Black door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black grille w/chrome accents Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters Additional Features Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.