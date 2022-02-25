$52,988+ tax & licensing
$52,988
+ taxes & licensing
Savage Ford
855-551-5652
2017 Ford F-350
2017 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT - Cloth Seats
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
855-551-5652
$52,988
+ taxes & licensing
207,794KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8345283
- Stock #: U4769-22
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT9HED63101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # U4769-22
- Mileage 207,794 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $55108 - Savage Price is just $52988!
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is for sale today in Sturgeon Falls.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn't stop in the frame and body - the drivetrain at the heart of the Super Duty delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. This truck is stronger, lighter, and ready for anything.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 207,794 kms. It's shadow black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-350 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim adds some nice features to this Super Duty. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control, a trailer hitch receiver, telescoping trailer tow mirrors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Front Seats, Cloth Seats, Driver's Power Seat, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT9HED63101.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html
Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.
o o
Vehicle Features
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
157 Amp Alternator
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Savage Ford
72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2