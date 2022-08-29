$87,487+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$87,487
+ taxes & licensing
Savage Ford
705-753-2110
2017 Ford F-350
2017 Ford F-350
Platinum - Navigation - $609 B/W
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
705-753-2110
$87,487
+ taxes & licensing
51,171KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9090736
- Stock #: U4938-22
- VIN: 1FT8W3DT2HED74003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4938-22
- Mileage 51,171 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Panoramic Roof
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Bluetooth
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Power Deployable Running Boards
Remote Engine Start
Navigation
Low Mileage
lighter
Remote tailgate release
Blind Spot Detection
a rearview camera
a heated steering wheel
military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn\'t sto...
Sony premium audio
and SiriusXM
leather seats which are heated and cooled in front
Heated Steering Wheel! 2017 Motor Trend Truck of the Year This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls. High-strength
and ready for anything.This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 51
171 kms. It\'s white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty
please check with dealer for details. Our F-350 Super Duty\'s trim level is Platinum. This Super Duty Platinum packs in more luxury than you thought possible in a heavy-duty truck. It comes with SYNC 3 with navigation
and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Deployable Running Boards
360 Degree Camera. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3DT2HED74003. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Savage Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2