lighter

Remote tailgate release

Blind Spot Detection

a rearview camera

a heated steering wheel

military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-350 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. That weight reduction was reinvested in a fully boxed frame and stronger axles and chassis components. That brilliant engineering doesn\'t sto...

Sony premium audio

and SiriusXM

leather seats which are heated and cooled in front

Heated Steering Wheel! 2017 Motor Trend Truck of the Year This 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls. High-strength

and ready for anything.This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 51

171 kms. It\'s white platinum metallic tri-coat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 440HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty

please check with dealer for details. Our F-350 Super Duty\'s trim level is Platinum. This Super Duty Platinum packs in more luxury than you thought possible in a heavy-duty truck. It comes with SYNC 3 with navigation

and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Deployable Running Boards