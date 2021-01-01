2017 Ford Focus

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC) Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort glove box Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Seats w/Cloth Back Material Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Tires: P215/50R17 Passenger Seat Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels: 17 Machined-Aluminum -inc: black painted pockets Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver (up/down fore/aft recline) 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft recline) and 4-way removable adjustable head restraints

