2017 Ford Focus

58,831 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
Savage Ford

855-551-5652

2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

SEL Hatch - Trade-in - Alloy Wheels

2017 Ford Focus

SEL Hatch - Trade-in - Alloy Wheels

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

855-551-5652

58,831KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6369680
  • Stock #: U4478-20
  • VIN: 1FADP3M22HL293426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Ebony Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,831 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade-in, Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Premium Audio System, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel!

A European-developed chassis gives this Ford Focus a rare blend of agility and accuracy making it enjoyable to drive. This 2017 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.

Most compact cars focus on value and efficiency, but this Ford Focus adds a fun to drive factor that comes as a pleasant surprise. An attractive car inside and out, the Ford Focus is a standout in a competitive segment. This hatchback has 58,831 kms. It's oxford white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Focus's trim level is SEL Hatch. The SEL trim is a great blend of features and value. This Focus includes the advanced SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, HD radio, and Sony premium sound. You also get a power moonroof, automatic dual-zone climate control, steering wheel audio controls, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and automatic halogen headlights. Safety features include blind spot mirrors, seven airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Premium Audio System, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Climate Control, Back Up Sensors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3M22HL293426.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sturgeon Falls. o o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
glove box
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Tires: P215/50R17
Passenger Seat
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 17 Machined-Aluminum -inc: black painted pockets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver (up/down fore/aft recline) 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft recline) and 4-way removable adjustable head restraints

Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

