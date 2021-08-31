Menu
2017 Ford Fusion

49,313 KM

Details

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

855-551-5652

2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

SE - $113 B/W - Low Mileage

2017 Ford Fusion

SE - $113 B/W - Low Mileage

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

855-551-5652

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

49,313KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7590772
  • Stock #: U4659-21
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H73HR225313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver
  • Interior Colour Leather Trimmed/cloth Ins
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U4659-21
  • Mileage 49,313 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Front Seats, Dual Power Seats, Remote Engine Start, Navigation!

Compare at $16638 - Savage Price is just $15998!

The newly designed 2017 Fusion is more stunning than ever. This 2017 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.

Driving a new 2017 Ford Fusion allows you to express your own unique self, wherever life might take you. The Fusion offers an exhilirating drive with precision handling and a comfortable ride. The Fusion also offers a wide range of technologies to help keep you aware of your surroundings and ever-changing road conditions. This low mileage sedan has just 49,313 kms. It's ingot silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Fusion's trim level is SE. The most popular car in the Ford Fusion lineup is the SE model which comes with some very impressive features. These features include power front seats, stylish aluminum wheels, an upgraded 6 speaker sound system with SiriusXM radio, SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth wireless streaming, a backup camera, LED signature lighting and push button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Front Seats, Dual Power Seats, Remote Engine Start, Navigation.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0H73HR225313.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $112.41 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $698 documentation fee / Total Obligation of $20459 ). See dealer for details.

Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.
Vehicle Features

Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Trip Computer
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
POWER REAR WINDOWS
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Tires: P235/50R17 AS
Wheels: 17 Premium Painted Luster Nickel
Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and 6-way power passenger seat
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

