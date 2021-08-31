Low Mileage, Heated Front Seats, Dual Power Seats, Remote Engine Start, Navigation!
Compare at $16638 - Savage Price is just $15998!
The newly designed 2017 Fusion is more stunning than ever. This 2017 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.
Driving a new 2017 Ford Fusion allows you to express your own unique self, wherever life might take you. The Fusion offers an exhilirating drive with precision handling and a comfortable ride. The Fusion also offers a wide range of technologies to help keep you aware of your surroundings and ever-changing road conditions. This low mileage sedan has just 49,313 kms. It's ingot silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Fusion's trim level is SE. The most popular car in the Ford Fusion lineup is the SE model which comes with some very impressive features. These features include power front seats, stylish aluminum wheels, an upgraded 6 speaker sound system with SiriusXM radio, SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth wireless streaming, a backup camera, LED signature lighting and push button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Front Seats, Dual Power Seats, Remote Engine Start, Navigation. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0H73HR225313.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $112.41 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $698 documentation fee / Total Obligation of $20459 ). See dealer for details.
Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979! All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians. o o
Vehicle Features
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats