$20,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,500
+ taxes & licensing
Savage Ford
855-551-5652
2017 Ford Fusion
2017 Ford Fusion
SE - Low Mileage- winter tires!
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
855-551-5652
$20,500
+ taxes & licensing
52,234KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8287884
- Stock #: U4759-22
- VIN: 3FA6P0HD9HR173076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED RUBY
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # U4759-22
- Mileage 52,234 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $21320 - Savage Price is just $20500!
Whether you're looking for power or efficiency or both, you'll find it in the powerful yet efficient EcoBoost engine. This 2017 Ford Fusion is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.
Driving a new 2017 Ford Fusion allows you to express your own unique self, wherever life might take you. The Fusion offers an exhilirating drive with precision handling and a comfortable ride. The Fusion also offers a wide range of technologies to help keep you aware of your surroundings and ever-changing road conditions. This low mileage sedan has just 52,234 kms. It's red ruby in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 181HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Fusion's trim level is SE. The most popular car in the Ford Fusion lineup is the SE model which comes with some very impressive features. These features include power front seats, stylish aluminum wheels, an upgraded 6 speaker sound system with SiriusXM radio, SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth wireless streaming, a backup camera, LED signature lighting and push button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Front Seats, Leather Seats, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FA6P0HD9HR173076.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $143.40 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $798 documentation fee / Total Obligation of $26098 ). See dealer for details.
Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.
o o
Vehicle Features
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
62.5 L Fuel Tank
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Savage Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Savage Ford
72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2