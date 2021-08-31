Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

63,108 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

855-551-5652

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

855-551-5652

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

63,108KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 7633990
  Stock #: U4661-21
  VIN: 1C4BJWEG8HL594913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U4661-21
  • Mileage 63,108 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, SiriusXM

As Edmunds.com says of the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, it adheres to its original design more than probably anything else on the road, and for Jeep purists, that just the way they like it. This 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.

Iconic design has always been part of the Jeep family, and it's never more obvious than with the 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This four-door model offers exceptional capability with its Trail Rated status while providing the basic comforts that even hardcore adventurers want. No matter where you want to go, you can rely on this SUV to get you there.This SUV has 63,108 kms. It's gray in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sahara. The 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara offers classic styling and focuses on functional design with a heavy duty suspension, aluminum wheels, side steps, body-color fender flares plus black heated power mirrors. Additional features include Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, air conditioning, cruise control and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4BJWEG8HL594913.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.
o o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Trip Computer
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Cloth Bucket Seats
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
side steps
ABS Traction Control
Manual tilt steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof
Manual Convertible Hard Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection
Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Aluminum w/Satin Carbon
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Carpet Floor Trim Carpet And Rubber Mat
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Regular Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Savage Ford

Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

Call Dealer

855-551-XXXX

(click to show)

855-551-5652

