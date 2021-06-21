Menu
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

48,120 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

855-551-5652

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline - Back Up Camera

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline - Back Up Camera

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

855-551-5652

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,120KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7381268
  • Stock #: U4623-21
  • VIN: 3VW2B7AJ0HM368123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U4623-21
  • Mileage 48,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats, Back Up Camera!

This Volkswagen Jetta offers an agile suspension and a roomy back seat at a reasonable price. This 2017 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.

Whether you???re looking for straight-up performance, eye-catching good looks, or advanced technology, this Jetta delivers it all with Volkswagen style. And this Jetta has a little something special the others are missing - a genuine personality. Make every mile more memorable in this Volkswagen Jetta. This sedan has 48,120 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 150HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Jetta's trim level is Trendline. This Jetta Trendline gives you the features you need while providing a great value. It comes standard with a color touchscreen radio with a CD player and an audio aux jack, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera, steering wheel audio and cruise control, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Front Seats, Back Up Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sturgeon Falls. o o

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
POWER REAR WINDOWS
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Rear map lights
Tires: 195/65 R15H AS
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats and centre armrest
Doryc Cloth Seat Trim

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

