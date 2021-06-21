This Volkswagen Jetta offers an agile suspension and a roomy back seat at a reasonable price. This 2017 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.
Whether you???re looking for straight-up performance, eye-catching good looks, or advanced technology, this Jetta delivers it all with Volkswagen style. And this Jetta has a little something special the others are missing - a genuine personality. Make every mile more memorable in this Volkswagen Jetta. This sedan has 48,120 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 150HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Jetta's trim level is Trendline. This Jetta Trendline gives you the features you need while providing a great value. It comes standard with a color touchscreen radio with a CD player and an audio aux jack, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera, steering wheel audio and cruise control, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Front Seats, Back Up Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html
Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979! All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sturgeon Falls. o o
Vehicle Features
Trip Computer
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
POWER REAR WINDOWS
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down