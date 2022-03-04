Lane Change Assist

Teen Driver Technology

Larger Aluminum Wheels

a power liftgate

a rear view camera

Heated Steering Wheel! With a composed chassis

a quiet cabin and a roomy back seat

the Chevy Equinox is a top choice in the competitive mid sized SUV segment. This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls. When Chevrolet designed the Equinox for the all-new 2018 model year

they got every detail just right. It\'s the perfect size

roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thatâs been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology...

it\'s hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 67

351 kms. It\'s white in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty

please check with dealer for details. Our Equinox\'s trim level is Premier. Stepping up to this top of the line Equinox Premier is a wise choice as it comes loaded with luxurious leather seats

a larger 8 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

an 8-way power driver seat with memory settings and dual-zone climate control. It also includes a remote engine start

4G WiFi capability

steering wheel with audio and cruise controls

StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze. The Premier adds increased safety features as well

such as blind spot detection

rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start