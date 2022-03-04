$31,497+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,497
+ taxes & licensing
Savage Ford
705-753-2110
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier - Panoramic Roof - $213 B/W
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
705-753-2110
$31,497
+ taxes & licensing
67,351KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8518916
- Stock #: U4799-22
- VIN: 2GNAXWEX1J6188391
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4799-22
- Mileage 67,351 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Panoramic Roof
HID Headlights
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
WIRELESS CHARGING
Lane Change Assist
Teen Driver Technology
Larger Aluminum Wheels
a power liftgate
a rear view camera
Heated Steering Wheel! With a composed chassis
a quiet cabin and a roomy back seat
the Chevy Equinox is a top choice in the competitive mid sized SUV segment. This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls. When Chevrolet designed the Equinox for the all-new 2018 model year
they got every detail just right. It\'s the perfect size
roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thatâs been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology...
it\'s hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 67
351 kms. It\'s white in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty
please check with dealer for details. Our Equinox\'s trim level is Premier. Stepping up to this top of the line Equinox Premier is a wise choice as it comes loaded with luxurious leather seats
a larger 8 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
an 8-way power driver seat with memory settings and dual-zone climate control. It also includes a remote engine start
4G WiFi capability
steering wheel with audio and cruise controls
StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze. The Premier adds increased safety features as well
such as blind spot detection
rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Engine Start
Heated Steering Wheel. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $212.07 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O....
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Savage Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2