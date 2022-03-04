Low Mileage

Body-color bumpers

SiriusXM

2 USB ports

a rearview camera

this Ford EcoSport is the perfect compact SUV for all ages. Itâs ready for whatever road trip you have in store

with enough cargo space to easily fit large suitcases with ease. Thanks to its compact size

this EcoSport is incredibly easy to drive with excellent visibility and maneuverability on the tightest of city streets. Wherever youâre headed

please check with dealer for details. Our EcoSport\'s trim level is SES AWD. The SES trim adds some extra performance and features to this sporty crossover. It comes standard with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth phone connectivity with ...

the EcoSport provides you with a stylish interior and intelligent technology designed to help keep you connected. This 2018 Ford EcoSport is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls. Offering an excellent driving position and one of the roomiest rear sea...

Heated Front Seats! Wherever youâre headed

the Ford EcoSport is sure to impress.This low mileage SUV has just 32

903 kms. It\'s smoke metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty

and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof