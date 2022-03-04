$25,493+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,493
+ taxes & licensing
Savage Ford
705-753-2110
2018 Ford EcoSport
2018 Ford EcoSport
SES AWD - Sunroof - $172 B/W
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
705-753-2110
$25,493
+ taxes & licensing
32,903KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8518955
- Stock #: U4810-22
- VIN: MAJ6P1CL8JC241490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Smoke Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Cloth
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4810-22
- Mileage 32,903 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Automatic halogen headlights
Low Mileage
Body-color bumpers
SiriusXM
2 USB ports
a rearview camera
this Ford EcoSport is the perfect compact SUV for all ages. Itâs ready for whatever road trip you have in store
with enough cargo space to easily fit large suitcases with ease. Thanks to its compact size
this EcoSport is incredibly easy to drive with excellent visibility and maneuverability on the tightest of city streets. Wherever youâre headed
please check with dealer for details. Our EcoSport\'s trim level is SES AWD. The SES trim adds some extra performance and features to this sporty crossover. It comes standard with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth phone connectivity with ...
the EcoSport provides you with a stylish interior and intelligent technology designed to help keep you connected. This 2018 Ford EcoSport is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls. Offering an excellent driving position and one of the roomiest rear sea...
Heated Front Seats! Wherever youâre headed
the Ford EcoSport is sure to impress.This low mileage SUV has just 32
903 kms. It\'s smoke metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty
and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof
Heated Front Seats. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ6P1CL8JC241490. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shoppin...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Savage Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2